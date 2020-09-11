New Provo fire station dedicated during 9/11 tribute

Citizens social distance while wearing masks outside of the new Station #22 dedication. (Emily Harrah)

Cars, camp chairs and flags lined the road in front of the new Provo Fire Station 22 for its dedication at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. The dedication included a 9/11 tribute.

“It’s a very historic day in the fire service, so it’s a great way to honor the people that lost their lives on 9/11,” firefighter Jeanie Budge Atherton said.

Previously known as Provo Fire Station 2, the station was demolished last fall after a $70 million bond passed in Provo. The new station was rebuilt to provide a safer, more comfortable space for firefighters. During the dedication it was mentioned that there were still contractors on sight yesterday putting the final touches on the station.

Engine 22 parked outside Station #22. (Emily Harrah)

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi offered her gratitude to firefighters and said, “We can never truly repay you for your sacrifice, but today, we give you a comfortable place to rest your weary heads at night. So, as the mayor of Provo I say, welcome home.”

The grand opening event was intermingled with the Provo 9/11 tribute. It was mentioned that of the 2,977 lives lost, 343 were firefighters.

Firefighters and first responders from Provo Fire and Rescue attend the dedication of Station 22 in uniform. (Emily Harrah)

Aside from the 9/11 tribute, there was a traditional fire hose ribbon cutting ceremony and the first dispatch call.

Those in attendance were required to wear masks and social distance, and there was a live stream provided on Facebook. There was a guided tour for those in attendance and a virtual tour for those watching from home.

Provo Fire Chief Jim Miguel addresses the audience at the Station #22 dedication. (Emily Harrah)

“We are honored to be able to on this day, on this sacred day, to offer this gift to the Provo community,” Provo Fire Chief Jim Miguel said.