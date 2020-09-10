BYU Football running back Jackson McChesney suffers season-ending injury

The BYU depth chart suffered another blow Thursday with the loss of runningback Jackson McChesney for the season. This is the second season-ending injury of the young season for the Cougars, following Matt Bushman’s Achilles tendon injury in practice on Aug. 31.

A report from Vanquish the Foe says the redshirt freshman suffered a Lisfranc (midfoot) fracture in BYU’s 55-3 victory over the United States Naval Academy on Sept. 7. McChesney shared an update via his Instagram following the announcement of his injury.

“Due to a few torn ligaments in my foot I am unable to continue with the 2020 season,” McChesney said in his post. “I had a successful surgery this morning and I’m hoping for a quick recovery. I can’t wait to get back out on the field with the boys next fall.”

The Lone Peak product had 11 carries in the season opener, rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown — one of five rushing touchdowns from the running backs room Monday night. McChesney was listed as the third running back on the depth chart behind Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier and joins Sione Finau and Hinckley Ropati on the backfield injured reserve list.

During his first season as a Cougar, McChesney set a new school record for single-game rushing yards by a freshman. His record of 228 rushing yards came in a 56-24 victory over UMass.

Luc Andrada, Javelle Brown, or Chase Wester will likely replace McChesney on the depth chart in the third spot behind Katoa and Allgeier. Sione Finau, who led the team in rushing before suffering an ACL injury in 2019, is expected to return to practices soon.