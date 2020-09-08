President and Sister Worthen share messages of hope in empty Marriott Center

Coronavirus restrictions on campus prohibit entry into the Marriott Center for this semester’s devotionals and forums, so students watched President Kevin J Worthen’s devotional address via live broadcast. (Photo illustration by Preston Crawley)

BYU President Kevin J Worthen and Sister Peggy Worthen addressed the BYU community about the importance of hope and faith and the challenges of attending classes during the COVID-19 pandemic during their start-of-year devotional on Sept. 8 in an empty Marriott Center.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and that requires that we do some things differently. Most importantly, we must be willing to adhere to the safety guidelines and directions to which each of us has agreed to comply,” President Worthen said. “If we are to continue on with any face-to-face instruction, every one of us will need to be more vigilant in washing our hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding gatherings where those things are not observed.”

As of Sept. 7, BYU has reported 128 cases during Fall Semester. President Worthen encouraged students and faculty to stay safe and healthy, while he expressed his hope for everyone to have a better experience as part of the BYU community.

“I hope that we can learn to have difficult conversations without being difficult, because those kinds of conversations, held in love, will be necessary if we are to be a true Zion community,” said President Worthen. He added that he desires that every member of the community can individually feel God’s love.

Sister Peggy Worthen spoke first and touched on the importance of record keeping and faith. She shared that as she has kept a journal and reread past experiences, she has seen her faith increase.

“When we turn to Heavenly Father, our faith increases — even amid life’s challenges. And when our faith increases, so does our courage to face the challenges,” noted Sister Worthen.

President Kevin J Worthen speaks at the BYU devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (Screenshot of BYUtv)

After her address, a crew removed the pulpit she’d spoken from, and President Worthen took the stage.

President Worthen focused his comments on the concept of hope. “The right kind of hope can purify us,” he said.

Futhermore, he encouraged those who are forming hope to begin with a smaller desire or longing to hope. This nascent hope can lead to faith, which is a confirmation. This ultimately brings a more excellent hope that anchors the belief.

President Worthen concluded by noting that God’s love for all is perfect. He closed with a promise, saying, “If you feel that love more fully, you will find more hope in every circumstance and in all you do. That you may do so is my prayer and my hope for you.”