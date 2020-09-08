Outside the Outbreak: Real Salt Lake owner to step down, US further restricts Chinese diplomats’ travel

US further restricts Chinese diplomats’ travel, meetings

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)

The Trump administration on Wednesday stepped up its battle with China by further restricting the ability of Chinese diplomats to travel, hold meetings with academics and host cultural events in the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that senior U.S.-based Chinese diplomats will now be required to get permission to visit American universities or meet with local government officials. Previously, under rules announced last fall, Chinese officials had been required only to notify the State Department of plans for such meetings.

Pompeo also said that Chinese diplomats will now have to get permission to host cultural events of more than 50 people outside of their diplomatic missions. In addition, he said the State Department would act to ensure that the social media accounts of Chinese officials be identified as belonging to the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party.

Utah passes election bill requiring in-person voting options

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, bottom center, leads the Utah Legislature’s virtual special session, in a nearly empty House chambers at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Salt Lake City. In a historical, first-ever virtual special session, the Utah House voted to pass several bills seeking to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah legislators unanimously voted during a special session Thursday, Aug. 20 in favor of a plan for the November election that includes outdoor voting and additional ballot drop boxes in rural parts of the state.

The bill would require counties to provide an in-person voting option this fall, which could include drive-through or walk-up voting, in addition to the state’s vote-by-mail system. A substantial number of conservative Utahns already vote by mail, in contrast with recent by-mail voting skepticism from Republican President Donald Trump.

US gives first-ever OK for small commercial nuclear reactor

An artist’s rendering of NuScale Power’s small modular nuclear reactor plant. (NuScale)

U.S. officials have for the first time approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor, and a Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor that Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho.

The small reactors can produce about 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power more than 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. The first would be built in 2029, with the rest in 2030.

Real Salt Lake owner to sell teams amid reports of racism

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen presents his vision for a new minor league soccer stadium on Sept. 10, 2014, in Salt Lake City. Hansen has come under criticism for comments he made on a radio show after RSL players decided not to take the field for a match to protest racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments, Major League Soccer said Sunday.

Hansen’s Utah Soccer Holdings includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced Hansen’s decision. Both MLS and the NWSL had said they were investigating Hansen after a report Friday in The Athletic quoted former employees and others who said Hansen had made racist statements and used a racial slur. The Salt Lake Tribune also reported on comments made by Hansen, who took a leave of absence amid the investigations.