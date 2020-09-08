BYU Football to allow 6,000 fans at home opener against Troy

BYU Athletics announced plans today concerning ticket sales for football home games in 2020. Approximately 6,000 fans will be allowed in Lavell Edwards Stadium for the home opener, with the potential for a higher occupancy in future games based on COVID-19 data and the recommendations of health officials.

In order to have a safe experience for fans, 1,500 tickets with assigned seats will be sold in each of the stadium’s four sections. Season tickets can no longer be bought, instead, seats will be available on an individual game-by-game basis. All purchases and deliveries will be digital. Tickets for the Sept. 26 home opener versus Troy will first be made available to current season ticket holders on Sept. 14 through byutickets.com.

“We appreciate the university administration, government officials and a variety of medical experts who helped develop a plan to best ensure a safe and healthy game-day experience at LaVell Edwards Stadium,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “We are in the process of reaching out to season ticket holders with options for purchasing tickets.”

In accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines, masks are required in the stadium, as they are in other areas of the BYU campus. Each section of the stadium will have separate entrances and exits to limit contact among fans. All transactions in the stadium will also be cashless, including concessions and merchandise. More information with game-day protocol will be provided to those who have purchased a ticket.

Cosmo crowd surfs with the ROC at LaVell Edwards Stadium during a game against BYU and Liberty on Nov. 9, 2019. BYU announced a limited number of students will be able to purchase tickets and attend home football games this fall. (Preston Crawley)

As for BYU students, a percentage of the available 6,000 seats will be set aside for the ROC student section at each game. ROC passes will not be sold this season, instead, tickets for individual games can be purchased for $20 the Monday before each home game at 10:00 a.m. MDT, also through byutickets.com. Each student will only be allowed to purchase one ticket per game, using their student ID number.

Starting on Sept. 10, students can log in to the student ticket page to get registered and ready for the sale. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis until all available seats are sold.

Following BYU’s win at Navy, the team has seven games remaining on their 2020 schedule, including five home games against Troy, UTSA, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and North Alabama.