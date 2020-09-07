BYU Football chooses “love one another” as game day shirt slogan

BYU Football is in the spotlight on Labor Day, headlining the opening weekend of college football with a Monday night matchup against Navy on ESPN. The Cougars decided to take advantage of the attention and wear t-shirts with the phrases “love one another,” and “we are one,” as they arrived at the stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

BYU Football is wearing t-shirts with the messages “We Are One” and “Love One Another” to today’s Labor Day matchup against Navy on national television. pic.twitter.com/X0i4amUwGA — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) September 7, 2020

The Daily Universe broke the news early Monday, with photos of players Neil Pau’u and Harris LaChance showing the shirts branded with inspirational and unifying messages.

The Cougars traveled from their hotel to Navy-Marine Memorial Stadium in the shirts, with the team’s social media team sharing a video of the dozens of players all decked out in the matching navy blue shirts with bold white text.

An hour before kickoff against Navy, BYU Football’s Twitter account released a video explaining the meaning and decision behind the shirts. The Cougars have been active in promoting equality, justice and unity in the months following police brutality protests around the country.

In June, following the death of George Floyd, the team released a video entitled, “Be The Change,” encouraging citizens to be active in social issues and fight for racial equality and justice. Now, the Cougars are still fighting for equality, but with a message focused on love and unity.

Team captains Troy Warner and Isaiah Kaufusi narrated the video, sharing how they arrived at the phrases “we are one” and “love one another.” The video shows the process of how the shirts were printed as well, as the team found out just weeks ago it would be playing on Labor Day.

“We’ve chosen to love,” Kaufusi says in the video. “And that unites us.”