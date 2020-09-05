Photo story: Young/Dumb dance party caps off first week of classes

Photographed by Preston Crawley

Provo based party company Young/Dumb hosted another indoor dance party one month after receiving local attention and social media criticism for a similar event. “The Glow Up Show Up: Back to School Neon Dance Party” took place Friday, Sept. 4th, capping off BYU’s first week back to school.





With concerns of the coronavirus spreading in the BYU campus community, the school urged students to social distance and avoid large groups both on and off campus. The morning of the dance party, BYU restated their safety guidelines in an email from University Communications, stating reports of large gatherings are “deeply concerning” and urged students to “be wise and follow all safety requirements.”

Held in a warehouse one block from the Provo Police Department, a large line of attendees eagerly waited for the 9 p.m. door opening. Admission was $10 per person and the event flyer said attendees needed a mask for entrance; however, mask wearing was not enforced. Booming music and colorful lights filled the space and everything seemed to be going as planned.













Just over an hour into the party, multiple police cruisers pulled up to the venue and informed event organizers Kwaku El and Sam Nii that, according to the city fire marshal, the venue was not up to code for the gathering and would need to be shut down. El directed party goers to another popular dance club, Afuego, to continue their night of fun and promised admission to a later event if they already purchased a ticket.