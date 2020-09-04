Police Beat: Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

BYU
Theft
Sept. 1 – A bicycle was reported stolen from the Jesse Knight Building. The theft is estimated to have occurred between Mar. 1 and Aug. 25.
Provo
Theft
Aug. 31 – Money theft was reported near 1500 N State Street.
Aug. 31 – Property theft was reported near 200 S University Avenue.
Aug. 31 – A coin machine was reported stolen from a residence near 450 North.
Aug. 31 – Property theft was reported at a park/playground near 1100 East.
Sept. 1 – Property theft was reported near 400 E 600 North.
Sept. 1 – A man and a woman were reported shoplifting at a Shell gas station on 900 East.
Sept. 2 – Property theft was reported near 300 N 300 East.
Sexual Assault
Sept. 1 – A woman reported being sexually abused over a course of five years by a family friend/relative near 300 North.
Sept. 1 – A woman reported being sexually assaulted near 500 West by a man she met on social media.
Sept. 2 – An individual reported being sexually assaulted near 500 West.