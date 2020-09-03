Good news Thursday: Baby Toucan needs a new name, sewage joke turns charitable donation

Aquarium asks public to name baby toucan

The newest member of the aviary needs a new name. (Loveland Living Planet Aquarium)

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah announced a naming contest for the newest bird in their aviary. This Keel-billed toucan was born June 17 and is now grown to full size. The aquarium recently expanded their aviary to create a better breeding environment for the endangered species. On average only about six Keel-billed toucans are born a year. If you are interested in naming the toucan go to their website. The top five names will be voted on by the end of September.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of baby girl

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry announced the birth of their new daughter on Instagram on Sept. 1. (Ed Sheeran via Instagram)

Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that his wife Cherry gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy” girl last week. Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran is the couple’s first child together and have asked for the respect of their privacy during this exciting new time. The couple was married last year after a long-term relationship.

Message in a bottle returned after 35 years

After 35 years, this message in a bottle returns to the sender. (WBOC-TV)

Brad Wachsmuth paddled his kayak to pick up trash two miles offshore in the Delaware river. What seemed like an average bottle turned out to be much more interesting when he realized there was something inside. A letter dated Aug. 1st, 1985 was preserved for 35 years, describing childhood pets and other juvenile details of the author’s life.

Wachsmuth was able to track down the author of the letter, Cathi Riddle, who wrote it with her cousin on the same shorebank hoping to see how far it could go. “It didn’t travel very far, but perhaps it traveled the world and came back,” Riddle said.

John Oliver is offering charity money to a city that names a sewage plant after him

John Oliver makes the best out of a mayor wanting to name a sewage plant after him. (HBO via AP)

What started as a cheeky joke has now become a gracious charity donation. After John Oliver dissed the town and mayor of Danbury, Connecticut on a recent show of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” mayor Mark Boughton offered his own rebuttal. Boughton promptly responded by saying the town is considering naming a sewage plant after him.

Rather than being offended by the gesture, Oliver was flattered. On Sunday’s show Oliver stated he would donate $55,000 to Danbury charities if the sewage plant was named after him. If not, he would put that money into charities from “rival” neighboring towns. The city council of Danbury have yet to come up with a response but will have an answer by the end of the week.