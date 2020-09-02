BYU star tight end Matt Bushman suffers season-ending injury

BYU Football announced Tuesday that senior tight end Matt Bushman suffered a season-ending injury in practice Monday and will miss the 2020 football season.

Bushman was listed as the starting tight end in the depth chart BYU released Monday in anticipation of the Cougars’ season opener against Navy on Labor Day. “Honey Hands”, as the team affectionately calls him, led the team in receiving yards last season with a total of 47 receptions for 688 yards and four touchdowns.

“He is BYU’s top playmaker and skill-position player by far,” BYU Sports Nation host Jarom Jordan said. “If Matt Bushman is out for the year this is a massive, massive blow to the BYU offense and their plans. He would be the matchup nightmare against every team BYU plays.”

Matt Bushman has reportedly suffered an achilles tendon injury.

What does this mean for BYU Football's season if their star tight-end is out for the year?#BYUSN #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/VmkRDOlOD1 — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) September 1, 2020

Not only does the injury affect BYU’s immediate outlook this season, but it could also impact Bushman’s chances in the NFL Draft next spring. He contemplated leaving BYU as a junior after last season to pursue a pro career but decided to return for a final year in Provo. Coming into the 2020 season, Bushman was viewed as one of the top tight ends in the nation and a top NFL prospect at his position. The season-ending injury, which some sources have reported to be a ruptured Achilles tendon, requires lengthy recovery time and can affect an athlete long term as well.

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum suffered a similar injury in 2017 and was able to make a full recovery to become the starter in 2018. So while Bushman’s career has hit a bump in the road, it is far from over.

Bushman expressed his thanks to the BYU community via his Instagram story Tuesday evening following the announcement.

“Thank you for the love and support everyone,” Bushman said. “Your messages have helped me during this time. I’ll be back in a few months.”

BYU’s depth chart suggests that redshirt freshman Isaac Rex, who was listed as Bushman’s backup, will take over a majority of the tight end duties this season.