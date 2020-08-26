BYU Football confirms UTSA and Texas State coming to Provo in October

On Wednesday BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe confirmed two BYU Football home games against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Oct. 10 and Texas State on Oct. 24, bringing the Cougars’ schedule to eight total games, six at home.

“We are fortunate that UTSA and Texas State had open dates on their schedules which allowed them to travel to Provo,” said Holmoe. “We look forward to hosting them in LaVell Edwards Stadium and are excited to play football this fall.”

The games were originally reported by national and local media on Twitter last week. No other matchups have been rumored or reported as of now. BYU is an attractive option for many opponents as the last FBS program west of Texas playing football this fall.

UTSA began playing football in 2011 as an FCS independent before moving to the FBS in 2012 as a member of the WAC. The Roadrunners have been a member of Conference USA since 2013, where they earned the program’s first bowl berth at the 2016 New Mexico Bowl. Head coach Jeff Traylor is in his first season leading UTSA in 2020 after serving as associate head coach at Arkansas, SMU and Texas.

Texas State, located in San Marcos, is the fifth-largest university in Texas. The Bobcats began playing football in 1904 and have been a member of the Sun Belt Conference since 2013. Through the years, Texas State has captured 14 conference titles and won back-to-back NCAA DII Football National Championships in 1981 and 1982. The Bobcats are led by Jake Spavital, who is entering his second season as head coach after serving as offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Cal and Texas A&M.

Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the new games will be announced at a later date, as will additional games as they are finalized. Attendance rules and capacity for home football games have not yet been announced by BYU Athletics, but the athletic department is optimistic about allowing a limited number of fans, as well as retaining a ROC student section at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall.

The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 against Troy University.