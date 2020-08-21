BYU Arts cancels in-person events for Fall Semester, announces digital performances

This 2019 photo shows dancers in the BYU dance program taking a bow following their performance at a BYU devotional. The Department of Dance, as well as the music and theater departments in the College of Fine Arts and Communications, will not hold in-person performances this fall but will instead do virtual performances. (Hannah Miner)

BYU Arts has announced the cancellation of all in-person events for the Fall 2020 semester in response to COVID-19. This includes performances from the School of Music, Department of Dance, Department of Theatre and Media Arts and the BRAVO! Professional Performing Arts Series.

“This decision is a reflection of our commitment to the communities and students we serve; we take seriously our responsibility to protect those within our stewardship,” reads the announcement on the BYU arts website.

The music, dance and theater departments within the College of Fine Arts and Communications will instead live-stream performances from their websites during the Fall Semester. Information regarding the virtual performances including live-stream links and event programs will be posted on the BYU arts website.

Music performances from students, faculty and ensembles in the School of Music will be live-streamed from their website. Among the digital performances will be one performance each from large, small and chamber ensembles as well as vocal and instrumental performances.

The Department of Dance will host a weekly live-streamed event titled “BYU Dance Live,” which will feature various ensembles, including BYU Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre, International Folk Dance Ensemble, Living Legends, Theatre Ballet and Young Ambassadors, as well as additional performances from dancEnsemble, Ballet Showcase and Dance Senior Projects.

Theater performances from the Department of Theatre and Media Arts will also be streamed online, though some may not be available to the public due to copyright concerns.

The BRAVO! Professional Performing Arts Series has been “delayed until further notice.” BYU Arts has not yet announced a decision regarding the Winter 2021 semester, which will be made later this fall.