BYU Football adds Army to 2020 schedule

BYU Football added another game to its 2020 schedule Wednesday, as the Cougars announced a home-and-home series with Army West Point.

The two teams will square off on Sept. 19, 2020 on Blaik Field at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on the CBS Television Network.

“It’s a real honor for BYU football to play in Michie Stadium, one of the most historic venues in college football,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said. “We are very excited to visit the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and play the Black Knights.”

The second game of the series will be played at LaVell Edwards Stadium in November 2032.

The announcement, which confirmed reports that had circulated earlier this week about the series, means the Cougars now have five games on their 2020 schedule.

BYU and Army have never before battled it out on the gridiron. The Black Knights, who are also independent in football, claimed three national championships in 1944, 1945 and 1946. Army has played in eight bowl games throughout its history, including three straight from 2016-18. The Black Knights are coming off a 5-8 campaign last season.

Army, Navy and Air Force have competed against each other every year since 1972 for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which the Black Knights have won eight times. The Cougars are currently set to open the 2020 season against Navy on Sept. 7.

Both Army and Navy currently employ a triple-option offense, which BYU has never played against in the Kalani Sitake era. The last time the Cougars faced the triple option was against Georgia Tech in 2013. Stopping the triple option requires a disciplined, assignment-sound defense, according to head coach Sitake, something BYU has been focusing on in fall camp since the matchup against Navy was announced on Aug. 6.

According to the school’s press release, the Cougars will continue to announce additional games for the 2020 season once finalized.