Police Beat: Aug. 10- Aug. 17

Provo

Burglary

Aug. 10 – An unlawful entry burglary occurred near River Park Drive.

Aug. 11 – An unlawful entry burglary occurred near 500 West.

Aug. 12 – An unlawful entry burglary occurred in a residence near Windsor Drive.

Aug. 13 – An unlawful entry burglary occurred on University Avenue.

Aug. 13 – Terell Adam Gray of Provo was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary along with several other charges. Gray reportedly stole a wallet belonging to an employee at Utah Valley Hospital and made a large purchase with financial cards in the wallet.

Sexual Assault

Aug. 15 – An individual was sexually abused near 600 West.

Orem

Criminal Mischief

Aug. 13 – Mitchell Barr, 24, was arrested for allegedly damaging 56 vehicles while intoxicated. The probable cause affidavit says Barr was found throwing rocks at cars near the Aston apartments at 730 East 950 South. When police spotted him, he was running down the street screaming. According to the affidavit he was booked into the Utah County Jail for intoxication and second-degree criminal mischief.

Robbery

Aug. 10 – A bank robbery occurred at Alpine Credit Union. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male in his mid 30’s. He was wearing white shoes, jeans, a black hat and a black backpack with a bandana over his face.