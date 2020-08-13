Good news Thursday: UK’s top diplomatic cat retires and Vocal Point releases music video with 800 musicians

BYU’s Vocal Point creates music video with 800 musicians from 55 countries

Well-known BYU a capella group Vocal Point released a music video featuring musicians from 55 countries. The artists covered “Nearer, my God, to Thee.” According to The Church News, the process of creating the video began in April after the pandemic hit.

“While this project was indeed beautiful and musically impactful, I’m even more grateful for the way that it has allowed people to come together — both those who helped create it, and those who are now watching and sharing,” Vocal Point artistic director McKay Crockett told The Church News.

Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

Respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard, who was born without a left forearm, poses inside a simulation lab at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Two years out of medical school, respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard is on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in New Orleans, operating ventilator equipment or manually pumping air into patients’ lungs.

It’s challenging work under any circumstances, involving 12-hour shifts, head-to-toe protective equipment, and constant vigilance to avoid catching or spreading the disease. It’s even more complicated for Stuard, who was born without a left forearm.

Reds’ youngest fan? Sonogram among ‘spectators’ at games

One soon to be uncle decided to announce his brother and sister-in-law’s pregnancy using the new fan cutouts at a Cincinnati Reds game. (Screenshot from Fox19)

Adam and Kayleigh Nemo turned to their brother Aaron Nemo to help announce they were expecting their first child. Not wanting to make the announcement in any traditional way, Aaron decided to submit the sonogram as a fan cutout for the Cincinnati Reds stadium.

“I wish I could say my heart was in an amazing place from the beginning, and I was just there to do something very sweet, but I kind of wanted to do something weird,” Aaron told Fox19 in Cincinnati.

As of August 9, the family has not yet seen the sonogram, but Reds officials say it is on the 3rd baseline.

‘Chief mouser’ Palmerston retires as UK’s top diplomatic cat

Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat sits on a photographer’s ladder at Downing Street in London on Feb. 12, 2019. It is announced Friday Aug. 7, 2020, that Palmerston is retiring from his hectic city job, and will retire to the countryside after four long, hard years on the job. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Palmerston is a cat, but not just any cat. He was the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Chief Mouser until he announced his retirement on Friday, Aug. 7. The announcement was made on the cat’s Twitter account and stated he has found life away from the office during the pandemic to be “more relaxed, quieter and easier.”

“My signature move: pretending to be asleep while overhearing all the foreign dignitaries’ conversations, will be a major loss for our intelligence gathering,” the letter reads. “But as I grow older, I must take a step back from diplomatic duties and enjoy some me-time.”