BYU Football bucks trend, schedules Troy matchup in Provo

BYU Football continues to blaze its own trail as football programs across the nation, particularly in Utah, cancel their fall seasons. The Cougars announced Thursday a two-game series against Troy University, with the first meeting at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 26, 2020.

“Troy has been one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference for many years,” said BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe in a press release. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, we worked out a contract with Troy over the past three weeks and look forward to facing the Trojans.”

The second game between the Cougars and the Trojans is scheduled for Sept 5, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.#BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/lStktmmD66 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 13, 2020

The two universities have never met before in football. Troy was founded in 1887 and is celebrating its 100th season of collegiate football. The Trojans have won 21 conference championships, including six Sun Belt Conference titles in the past 14 years (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2017).

Former BYU offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is currently the offensive coordinator at Troy.

The second game between the Cougars and the Trojans is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. The game in Provo will be broadcast on an ESPN network with the kickoff time announced at a later date.

BYU Athletics updated the 2020 football schedule on Thursday as well, displaying just the four currently scheduled games, one on the road and three at home. The Cougars open the season on Labor Day, Sept. 7, at the Naval Academy, then return to Provo for games against Troy on Sept. 26, Houston on Oct. 16 and North Alabama on Nov. 21.

