Provo temples reopening for living ordinances

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Provo and Provo City Center temples will reopen for endowments for living persons, marriage sealings and sealings of children to parents beginning Aug. 17.

The temples are two of 17 temples that will be opening to “phase two” as part of the Church’s phased reopening plan. The Bern Switzerland, Oaxaca Mexico and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples were also announced to be opening to phase one, which only allows live sealings for individuals who are already endowed, on Aug. 17.

The temples that are opening to phase two on Aug. 17 are:

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Adelaide Australia Temple

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Brisbane Australia Temple

London England Temple

Medford Oregon Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Perth Australia Temple

“Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date,” according to the Church’s news release.

The news release also said temples are reopening in a cautious, careful way. Precautions are in place for temple workers and patrons, including requiring masks being worn at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, keeping temple staff to a minimal, sanitizing after each ceremony, careful social distancing and seating arrangements and temperature checks at the entrance (for phase two).