Police Beat: July 31- Aug. 10

BYU
Aggravated Attempted Homicide
Aug. 3 – An individual in a white vehicle shot multiple rounds at the main MTC security booth. There were no injuries.
Criminal Mischief
Aug. 7- Criminal mischief occurred at the Y Trailhead bathroom.
Theft
July 31 – A bicycle was stolen from the Wymount bike rack.
Trespassing
Aug. 9- Four individuals were found climbing on top of the water tank located at the MTC, they were all issued warnings.
Provo
Burglary
July 31 – A forced entry burglary occurred in a non-residential area near State Street.
Aug. 1 – A forced entry burglary occurred in a residence on 300 West.
Criminal Mischief
Aug. 3 – Police are investigating criminal mischief and trespassing at the Provo Temple after several windows and doors were damaged.
Orem
Arrests
Aug. 4 – Orem resident Jesus Concepcion Santibanez, 28, was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and multiple other misdemeanors.
Aug. 6 – Provo resident Melissa Moss was arrested after she was caught stealing merchandise from NPS with two juveniles and their mother, according to charging documents. While police searched her purse, they found stolen merchandise as well as methamphetamine. She was arrested under the suspicion of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Vandalism
Aug. 4 – The women’s restroom at Cascade Park was vandalized. Orem police are offering a $500 reward. Those with any information can call 801-229-7070