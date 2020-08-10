Police Beat: July 31- Aug. 10

BYU

Aggravated Attempted Homicide

Aug. 3 – An individual in a white vehicle shot multiple rounds at the main MTC security booth. There were no injuries.

Multiple shots were fired at the main MTC security booth on Aug. 3. (Provo Police Department)

Criminal Mischief

Aug. 7- Criminal mischief occurred at the Y Trailhead bathroom.

Theft

July 31 – A bicycle was stolen from the Wymount bike rack.

Trespassing

Aug. 9- Four individuals were found climbing on top of the water tank located at the MTC, they were all issued warnings.

Provo

Burglary

July 31 – A forced entry burglary occurred in a non-residential area near State Street.

Aug. 1 – A forced entry burglary occurred in a residence on 300 West.

Criminal Mischief

Aug. 3 – Police are investigating criminal mischief and trespassing at the Provo Temple after several windows and doors were damaged.

Man suspected of criminal mischief and trespassing at the Provo temple. Provo Police is asking anyone who can identify this man to contact *protected email* . (Provo Police Department)

Orem

Arrests

Aug. 4 – Orem resident Jesus Concepcion Santibanez, 28, was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and multiple other misdemeanors.

Aug. 6 – Provo resident Melissa Moss was arrested after she was caught stealing merchandise from NPS with two juveniles and their mother, according to charging documents. While police searched her purse, they found stolen merchandise as well as methamphetamine. She was arrested under the suspicion of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The women’s restroom at Cascade Park was vandalized. (Orem Police Department)

Vandalism

Aug. 4 – The women’s restroom at Cascade Park was vandalized. Orem police are offering a $500 reward. Those with any information can call 801-229-7070