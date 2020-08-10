Outside the Outbreak: Trump bans TikTok, Lebanon cabinet resigns over Beirut blast

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

A visitor to an Apple store wears a t-shirt promoting Tik Tok in Beijing on Friday, July 17, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020 ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat on Thursday, Aug 6. But it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

The twin executive orders — one for each app — take effect in 45 days. They say they are necessary because the China-owned apps “threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” and call on the Commerce Secretary to define the banned dealings by that time. While the wording of the orders is vague and appears to have been rushed out, some experts said it appears intended to bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, which could effectively remove them from distribution in the U.S.

Veteran kneels for nine hours in silent protest in Utah

Shane Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran, kneels for nine hours outside the Utah Capitol to call attention to racial injustice, police brutality and mental health, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Brooks said people of color with mental illness are “looked at as if they have already committed a crime” and some end up dead in encounters with police, KTVX-TV reported. Brooks said his marathon silent protest was inspired by Bobby Duckworth, a 26-year-old who was shot and killed in 2019 by police responding to a report of a suicidal person in Wellington, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A Marine Corps veteran knelt for nine hours at the Utah Capitol to call attention to racial injustice, police brutality and mental health. Shane Brooks said his marathon silent protest was inspired by Bobby Duckworth, a 26-year-old who was shot and killed by police in Wellington, Utah, in 2019.

Lebanon health minister: Cabinet resigns over Beirut blast

Earth moving equipment and rescue workers search for victims,Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Beirut, Lebanon, near the site of last week’s explosion that hit the city’s seaport. World leaders and international organizations pledged nearly $300 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Beirut in the wake of the devastating explosion, but warned on Sunday that no money for rebuilding the capital will be made available until Lebanese authorities commit themselves to the political and economic reforms demanded by the people. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Lebanon’s Cabinet has resigned over last week’s devastating blast at the Beirut port, the health minister said, a decision that was made under pressure as several ministers quit or expressed their intention to step down.

The massive blast on Aug. 4 which decimated Beirut port and devastated large parts of the city has brought a new wave of public outrage at the government and Lebanon’s long-entrenched ruling class. Protests were planned outside the government headquarters to coincide with the Cabinet meeting after large demonstrations over the weekend that saw clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.

Utah cop accused of mishandling explicit images loses job

A photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah Saturday Nov. 10, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A police officer accused of showing off explicit images of a University of Utah student while investigating an extortion case she filed before her 2018 death has lost his job, officials said Friday.

Officer Miguel Deras’ employment with the Logan City Police Department ended effective immediately after an internal review of an investigation released by the state’s Department of Public Safety, Chief Gary Jensen said in a statement. The investigation concluded that Deras “mishandled sensitive evidence” pertaining to 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey’s case while he was employed with the university’s police department. Shortly later McCluskey was shot and killed by a man she had briefly dated.