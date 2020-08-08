Provo party company holds event amidst COVID concerns

Party-goers attend an underground dance party hosted by Provo party company Young/Dumb on Friday, Aug. 7. (Preston Crawley)

Provo-based party company Young/Dumb threw an underground dance party on Friday, Aug. 7, just weeks before the start of BYU’s Fall Semester.

The event was advertised on social media as both a fun event with food, mock-tails and free energy drinks as well as protest against what the organizers said are unfair rulings in Utah over which businesses are and are not allowed to operate.

“I want this party to be so successful that all the other party companies realize they don’t have to bend to the mobs, like the mobs of people who are saying don’t throw parties,” Young/Dumb Co-founder Kwaku El said in an Instagram Live video promoting the party.

By 10:15 p.m. on Friday, the small venue on the intersection of University Avenue and 300 South was filled with around 60 people.

Provo, which is in Utah County, is currently in Utah’s “Low Risk Phase.” The state’s website says individuals in areas in this phase should wear face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is difficult.

The website also states private social interactions should be limited to groups of 50 or fewer, but entertainment events can exceed 50 individuals if “organizational oversight can be provided that ensures guidelines are followed.”











Attendees were told to come early to make sure they could get in because of limited attendance due to COVID-19 concerns. Those attending were also asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing while inside, however, neither regulation was enforced.

El did not immediately respond to the Universe’s request for comment.









