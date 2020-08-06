Good news Thursday: Teacher pedals classroom to students, teens teach lacrosse while fighting hunger

Guatemala teacher pedals classroom to students in pandemic

Gerardo Ixcoy teaches 12-year-old student Paola Ximena Conoz about fractions from his mobile classroom, parked just outside the door to her home in Santa Cruz del Quiche, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Each day the 27-year-old sets out pedaling among the cornfields of Santa Cruz del Quiche to give individual instruction to his sixth-grade students. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

When the novel coronavirus closed Guatemala’s schools in mid-March, teacher Gerardo Ixcoy invested his savings in a secondhand adult tricycle.

But this is not just transportation. It’s also a mobile classroom, with plastic sheets to protect against virus transmission, a whiteboard and a small solar panel that powers an audio player he uses for some lessons.

Each day, the 27-year-old pedals among the cornfields of Santa Cruz del Quiché to give individual instruction to his sixth-grade students.

2 teen lacrosse players score goal in fight against hunger

Zach Appel, left, and Owen Estee, center, two Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, coaches Noah Shacklford, right, and Bobby Ruhl on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Owen and Zach have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger’s GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Owen Estee and Zach Appel found a way to both teach the sport that they love and help feed people in need when their lacrosse season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two teenage lacrosse players in the San Francisco Bay Area launched “Lacrosse Against Hunger,” an initiative where they coach kids and other teens in exchange for donations to a local food organization. So far, the 15-year-olds have raised more than $2,000 to provide over 2,000 meals for agencies that serve the homeless, as well as foster youth, low-income seniors, children and their families.

Students, alumni clamor to take care of university’s cows

A newborn calf lies in a pen at the University of Vermont dairy farm Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the school worried about who would take care of the cows, normally tended to by students. In no time, dozens of alumni and students of a particular agriculture program clamored to spend their spring and summer caring for the Holsteins. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread: What would happen to the cows?

The university’s beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking part in the Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management program, or CREAM. Without those students on campus, the fate of the cows seemed to be in jeopardy.

In no time, dozens of CREAM alumni and students clamored to spend their spring and summer caring for the Holsteins.

Pandemic parody of `Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall

This cover image released by Philomel shows “Good Morning Zoom” by Lindsay Rechler, available October 6. (Philomel via AP)

A popular online spoof of the children’s favorite “Goodnight Moon,” reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

The Penguin imprint Philomel Books announced Monday that “Good Morning Zoom,” written by Lindsay Rechler and illustrated by June Park, is scheduled for Oct. 6. Currently self-published, “Good Morning Zoom” takes Margaret Wise Brown’s beloved bedtime story and turns it into a narrative about Zoom, bread baking, homeschooling and other familiar parts of life during the pandemic.

“Good Morning Zoom expresses the emotions young children might be feeling during the global pandemic. Their reality has become isolating with their parents, many of whom are still working from home, and seeing friends and loved ones only through the barrier of a screen,” a website for the book says.