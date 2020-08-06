Devotional speakers announced for Fall 2020

BYU released the list of devotional speakers for Fall Semester 2020 on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The speakers are in addition to six forum speakers that were announced earlier this summer.

The semester will start with a devotional from President Kevin J Worthen and his wife Peggy S. Worthen.

The other devotional speakers are Elder James B. Martino, the president of the Europe East Area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Estela Marquez, who works in the BYU Multicultural Student Services Office; Candice Berret, a BYU statistics professor; Bishop Gérald Caussé, the presiding bishop of the Church; Jamie Jensen, a BYU biology professor; Elder Scott D. Whiting, a general authority seventy of the Church; and Elders Quentin L. Cook and Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

There will also be three forums Fall Semester. The first will be from Melody Barnes, a lawyer and political advisor who worked as the director of the Domestic policy council under President Barack Obama. The second will be from Eboo Patel, the founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core, a non-profit organization that promotes interfaith cooperation. The last forum will be from Ziauddin Yousafzai, a teacher and social activist from Pakistan.

Details about whether the devotionals will be presented in person or online are not yet available.