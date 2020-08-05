Bail raised for man charged with shooting at SUV during Provo protest

This video, taken by a Daily Universe reporter at the June 29 protest, shows Jesse Taggart shooting at an SUV that drove through the protestors.

A judge has raised bail from $42,000 to $100,000 for a Salt Lake City man charged with shooting and injuring a driver during a protest in downtown Provo on June 29.

Jesse Taggart, 33, was booked on June 30 into the Utah County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, rioting, threatening use of a weapon in a fight or quarrel, criminal mischief and firing a weapon near a highway.

The Deseret News reported that Fourth District Judge James Brady sided with prosecutors to increase Taggart’s bail after seeing video showing Taggart firing at the SUV, chasing the vehicle and shooting again, and then continuing to train his weapon on the vehicle.

“Other individuals thought it was sufficient to yell, to shout, to hit the vehicle,” Brady said. “He found it necessary to pull a weapon and fire.”

According to court records, the judge ordered Taggart to report to the Utah County Jail to either post bail or turn himself in by Friday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

Taggart’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.