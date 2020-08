Provo Police have requested that anyone able to identify this man contact Detective Nicholas Patterson. (Provo Police)

Provo Police tweeted that the Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a criminal mischief and trespassing at the Provo Temple on Aug. 3.

Several glass windows and doors at the temple were damaged.

Detective Campbell of the Provo Police said they don’t know whether this incident is connected to the Missionary Training Center shooting that took place earlier that day.