Does the BYU student health plan cover COVID-19 testing and treatment?

COVID-19 tests can be taken at the BYU Student Health Center, which also offers COVID-19 treatment. (Photo illustration by Addie Blacker)

Student Health Center finance director Aaron Larson confirmed the BYU student health plan does cover COVID-19 testing and treatment.

COVID-19 testing and treatment options are available at the Student Health Center. Larson also said students on BYU’s health plan can go to any location contracted in the plan, such as Utah Valley Hospital or Mountainlands Community Health Center, both of which offer COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The Student Health Center does not currently offer COVID-19 antibody testing, but Larson said they hope to start offering it before Fall Semester starts. Antibody tests given at any location contracted under the student health plan are covered by the plan.

Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms who wish to be tested at the Student Health Center should not go directly to the center but should first call 801-310-0438 to arrange a time to come to the drive-through testing clinic.

“We’re just looking to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible,” Larson said.