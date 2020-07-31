Police Beat: July 24 – 31

BYU

Motor Vehicle Theft

July 27 – Individuals with unauthorized access went joyriding in a BYU golf cart on the street near the Marriott Center.

Provo

Theft

July 25 – A bicycle was stolen near 600 North.

July 25 – A bicycle was stolen from a parking lot near Paul Ream Avenue. 

July 25 – A home near 2780 North was robbed by an individual with a knife in possession. 

July 29 – A bicycle was stolen from a home near 1820 South. 

Arrests

July 24 – Provo resident Sebastian Jones, 25, was charged with aggravated kidnapping along with multiple other charges and booked into Utah County Jail without bail for trapping a woman in the bathroom and forcing her to drink toilet water. 

Orem

Arrests

July 27 – Orem resident Daniel Medina Rivera, 34, was arrested for allegedly trying to start a fight with people and threatening to shoot customers and employees at the Cafe Rio on Center Street.

