First-year international students can’t enter U.S. if classes all online

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said on Friday that first-year international students won’t be allowed to enter the U.S. if classes are all online in the fall.

“In accordance with March 2020 guidance, nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 percent online,” says the news release.

New international students must enroll in at least one in-person course to live in the U.S. Previously ICE ruled and later rescinded a rule requiring all international students to enroll in an in-person class to enter the U.S.