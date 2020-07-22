Good news Thursday: performers bring Shakespeare to backyards, 94-year-old “Rosie the Riveter” makes masks

‘Rosie the Riveter’ back on the job making masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

When Mae Krier was 17, she was one of World War II’s “Rosie the Riveters” and helped make bombers. Now, during a different global crisis, Krier is helping her country in a different way: the 94-year-old is making masks.

Krier started making masks for just her family and friends, but word spread and she has now made hundreds of masks. “If one of these little face masks would save one life, I’ve done my job,” she told ABC News.

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

This video frame grab provided by KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Mo., shows Cleo, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier in July 2020, and turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away. (KMBC-TV via AP)

Cleo, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix, disappeared from her family’s home in Kansas earlier this month. To her owners’ surprise, she showed up a few days later at their old home in Missouri about 50 miles away.

Luckily the home’s current owner, who has lived there for two years, was able to track down Cleo’s owners and reunite them.

Forsooth: COVID-19 brings Shakespeare to Vermont backyards

Jena Necrason, of the Vermont Shakespeare Festival, performs “Shakespeare,” in a backyard, Thursday, June 25 in Burlington, Vermont. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

The pandemic forced the Vermont Shakespeare Festival to cancel its summer season, but that hasn’t stopped its actors from performing: the group has thought of multiple ways of keeping people stuck at home connected to the theater. Over a dozen actors have delivered about 30 performances in people’s backyards, over Zoom and on the phone.

“Instead of having to retreat and say ‘well, we have to wait, there’s nothing we can do right now except things that are virtual or online,’ we wanted to find a way to actually continue to play live,” performer Jena Necrason told The Associated Press. “Theater is always an ignition point for conversation, dialogue, connection, joy, problem-solving and hope.”

Brooklyn eatery serves soul food — and food for the soul

Kiana Muschett-Owes, owner of Katie O’s, poses for photographs while working with volunteers to help distribute food from her restaurant Saturday, July 11 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kiana Muschett-Owes owns a soul food restaurant in Brooklyn, and when she learned that many in her neighborhood would suffer from food insecurity during the pandemic, she decided to provide not just meals to those in need but also words of encouragement and conversation.

Along with the boxed meals she gives out, she and other volunteers slip notes into the boxes and try to talk to everyone who shows up. Each weekend Muschett-Owes gives out 1,000 to 1,500 boxes of food.