La historia y memoria: la comunidad de BYU lucha con nombres y monumentos

Attached are two letters, in the first one, the BSU presidency collaborated with BSU member Don Izekor to draft a letter to the @naacp in which we invite them to join us in bettering @brighamyounguniversity. We reached out to the NAACP for their reputable strength and personal relationship with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (@churchofjesuschrist), in hopes that they will wield them on our behalf. In the second letter, Don and our outgoing president, Déborah Aléxis, directly addressed President Nelson (@russellmnelson ), entreating him to hear our plea. They addressed it to him because she figured that her letter to President Worthen would be fruitless if she did not also reach our church leaders given that BYU is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-Day Saints. Monuments and namesakes on campus are not mere passive allusions to prominent church figures–we dedicate things after people we admire and deem worthy of immortalizing. And though, a "rose by any other name would smell as sweet", if I say "rose", you not only picture one, you smell it and experience it. Similarly, names and monuments invoke memories, legacies, and ideologies. The eponymous buildings on our campus do the same thing. But what does it say of our ability to accurately situate ourselves in the moral arc of the universe when our dedications are to leading proponents of slavery and segregation? And how can we expect anyone to understand current social problems in the church or at the university if they cannot even see how these historical figures created our present? One of the reasons we cannot move forward is because we've made our past untouchable through glorification. So to start this process, we ask for the "unnaming" of all current buildings not only out of respect for the Black Saints who endured a sub-membership in the church but for a better future. Please read, like, share, and repost this to help us amplify our voices. Update: An essential part of the second letter was cropped out 😕 Check out our bio for a pdf of both letters. It's easier on the eyes!