Police Beat: July 10 – 17

BYU

Theft

July 10 – There was been a delayed report of items that were determined to have been stolen from the Eyring Science Center. There is no information on when they were taken.

July 13 – A bicycle was stolen at Wymount.

July 16 – A bicycle was reported stolen at the Harris Fine Arts Center between the afternoons of July 10-13.

Criminal Mischief

July 12 – An unidentified individual put a mask on the Maeser statue.

Provo

Burglary

July 14 – An unlawful entry was made into a home on 1740 West.

July 15 – A forced entry into a home on 1590 West was made.

Theft

July 10 – A motorcycle was stolen on 600 North.

July 14 – Property was stolen from Champion Safe Co., a specialty store that sells gun safes.

July 15 – A bicycle was stolen on University Avenue.

Orem

Arrests

July 17 – Two Orem residents, 25-year-old Esau Jared Moreno-Cordova and 28-year-old Jacob Aston have been taken into custody for suspicion of vehicle arson.

Missing Persons

July 13 – Alex Hiatt, 16, left his home in Payson, Utah, on July 8 and is still missing. Orem Police received reports of sightings of Hiatt on July 13 near University Mall and around the Provo and Orem area.