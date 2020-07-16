Good news Thursday: Meals for COVID-19 patients, nursing home residents recreate album artwork

In Egypt, volunteers make meals with love for virus patients

Basma Mostafa, a 30-year-old journalist who founded an initiative that sends home-cooked meals to quarantined coronavirus patients, packages food at a friend’s apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Basma Mostafa, a 30-year-old Egyptian journalist, wanted to do more to help those who were struggling when she herself was going through a hard time. She decided to cook and deliver meals to COVID-19 patients in Cairo. What started as Mostafa’s desire to help quickly transformed into a larger initiative after she posted about it on Facebook.

There are now about 1,500 volunteers who help with the project. The meals are delivered to patients who live alone and might not have anyone to cook for them.

Nursing home residents recreate classic album covers while in lockdown

A Sydmar Lodge Care Home resident recreates one of Adele’s album covers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Robert Speker/Sydmar Lodge Care Home)

Residents at a care home in England used their creativity to recreate covers from classic albums while they remained inside and away from family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Speker, the home’s activities coordinator, planned the activity and tweeted the finished projects.

The covers have since gone viral. Since being posted on July 10, Speker’s tweet has over 40,000 and 135,000 likes. Replies to the tweet say the pictures are “witty but filled with compassion & humanity too” and ask Speker to do more recreations.

Google now lets you see dinosaurs in the real world through augmented reality

Google recently added augmented reality versions of 10 dinosaurs to its search engine. (Lisi Merkley)

Google has recently added the ability to see what 10 dinosaurs would look like in modern surroundings through augmented reality. With just a simple Google search of dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus Rex, users can click on a function that allows them to see dinosaurs in their own backyard.

In order to use these features, people need to search using the Google Chrome or Google apps on their phones. Android phones need to be an ARCore-supported device, while IOS devices must run on IOS 11 or higher.