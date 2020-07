‘ICE’ pone de cabeza la vida de los estudiantes internacionales de BYU

View this post on Instagram

In light of the new guidance issued by the federal government’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program, we are actively exploring options for supporting our international students. BYU’s International Student & Scholar Services remains in close contact with those students and is also coordinating with university, government and legal representatives. We love our international students and value their unique contributions to our BYU community. We know that the new guidance has caused anxiety and frustration for many. Like colleges and universities across the nation, BYU is seeking more information. There are many questions we can’t answer until we have more specific guidance and information. We ask for our students’ patience, and assure you that we are doing all we can to move forward quickly to help support our international students. #BYU