Provo School District 2020-2021 plans include in-person and digital options

This February 2019 photo shows a classroom at SkyRidge in Lehi. For Provo City School District, this upcoming school year will include two different learning options. (Abigail Keenan)

The Provo City School District announced its plan for the upcoming school year late last week, which includes both a in-person and remote option.

The school district sent out a survey to parents asking which teaching method would be preferred. The majority of respondents wanted the students to return to school. Therefore, the school district will hold face-to-face instruction at the schools, while also providing a digital learning option.

At-school learning

According to the announcement, parents will perform daily wellness checks of each student before they attend school, and social distancing “will be implemented where possible” as well as sanitizing procedures. Additionally, students on the bus will be required to wear masks and sit in assigned seating.

Digital learning

Students who choose the digital learning option will be assigned a Provo Digital Learning teacher. The instruction will focus on “reading, writing, mathematics, and science; with supplemental support in other curricular areas.”

The school district will release additional information following their July 14 board meeting.