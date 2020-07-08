Firefighters respond to fire in Ezra Taft Benson Building

Firefighters responded to a fire in the Ezra Taft Benson building this morning. The fire had already been contained when they arrived.

Multiple stations responded to a report of a fire in a lab in the BYU Benson building. Firefighters found the fire was isolated to a cabinet. Fire sprinklers extinguished the fire. Crews worked with BYU personnel to stop water flow. pic.twitter.com/FZWDHNGltk — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) July 8, 2020

Public Information Officer Captain Sam Armstrong said Provo Fire and Rescue received a call from BYU at 10:53 a.m. saying hydrogen was on fire.

Armstrong said the department sent firefighters from multiple stations in case of the fire being a catastrophic event. “We would rather be prepared and send everybody than be behind the ball and try and play catch up.”

Armstrong was unable to confirm exactly what it was that had caught on fire, but he said the fire was contained in a storage cabinet that had a fire suppression sprinkler inside it.

When Provo Fire and Rescue arrived, it found the fire suppression sprinkler had already put the fire out. Firefighters then worked with BYU Engineering to help shut down the water system so the water didn’t cause damage.