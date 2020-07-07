BYU Museum of Art reopening in August, preparing for new changes

A patron views an exhibit at the BYU Museum of Art titled “Studio of Her Own” on February 29. The MOA has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen on August 17. (Hannah Miner)

The BYU Museum of Art announced today it has received approval from BYU to reopen to the public on August 17.

New protocols for visiting the museum are still in the works, however, MOA spokesperson Kylie Brooks said health guidelines will be implemented to keep visitors safe.

“The social distancing norms will be required of all visitors as per the university requirements, such as wearing face masks and keeping a six foot distance between visiting groups,” she said.

The new, adjusted hours of operations are as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Additionally, the MOA will be setting aside a two-hour time frame on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for immunocompromised individuals who want to visit the museum. Brooks said this is a social distancing norm the MOA has seen in other public venues that it wanted to implement for museum visitors who may feel hesitant to come.

The MOA stated in a Facebook post that visiting the museum will be a different experience than before. The MOA IS encouraging feedback from the public about what they would like to see with a five-minute survey.

Since closing to the public due to COVID-19 in March, the MOA has offered online museum experiences through their social media, such as videos of mini-tours, family home art programs, and self-guided virtual tours of galleries through their new BYU Museum of Art app.

Brooks said the museum will continue these programs and expand them into the Fall Semester once it reopens. “What we want is to provide the museum experience to as many people as we can, whether our features are in person or whether they’re at home.”

Upcoming updates and announcements about the reopening will be posted to the MOA’s website and its social media.