Police Beat: June 26 – July 3

BYU

Criminal Mischief

June 26 – The Cosmo van was egged while it was sitting in the parking lot of the Smith Fieldhouse between June 25-26.

July 1 – A small sign that said “Color is not a crime” was taped to the BYU entrance sign at the corner of Canyon Road and University Parkway at 2:22 p.m.

Theft

June 29 – A pair of headphones was stolen at the J. Reuben Clark Building between June 11-22.

Provo

Arrests

June 30 – Jesse Taggert, a 33-year-old Salt Lake City resident, was arrested on nine charges, one of them being attempted aggravated murder after firing a shot at a white SUV driving through a protest on University Avenue on June 29. Police also arrested Samantha Darling, a 27-year-old Ogden City resident, for a charge of obstruction of justice and rioting.

July 1 – Bradley Waters, an Ogden resident, was arrested on the charges of aggravated assault and rioting at the Provo protest on June 29. He pulled a revolver handgun and pointed it at the same SUV that Taggert shot at as it drove away and continued to chase after it. He is the third arrest in connection with the protest.

Sexual Assault

June 26 – An individual was sexually abused at Paul Ream Park at 5:42 p.m. The victim has not been identified.

Theft

June 27 – Vehicle parts were stolen from a property on 650 North at 3 p.m.

June 29 – A bicycle was stolen from a home on 200 South at 9:35 p.m.

Burglary

July 1 – A forced entry into a non-residential building on University Parkway occurred at 9:42 p.m.

July 1 – A forced entry into a residential building on Willowbrook Drive occurred at 9 p.m.

Orem

Attempted Murder

June 30 – A man was shot several times at Cherry Hill Apartments at 9:30 p.m. Police found and arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Andres Maldonado, on July 2 in Orem. The charges against him included attempted murder.