Third arrest made from protest shooting in downtown Provo

Bradley Walters was booked into the Utah County Jail Wednesday night on felony charges. (Utah County Jail)

Police arrested a third person on July 1 in connection with a violent incident during a protest in downtown Provo on June 29.

Ogden native Bradley Walters was taken to the Utah County Jail on Wednesday night on felony charges of aggravated assault and rioting.

An affidavit of probable cause was filed by Provo Police explaining Walters’ involvement in the incident at the intersection of University Avenue and Center Street on June 29.

“Bradley Walters was recorded in the middle of the intersection pulling a revolver handgun and pointed it at the driver of the vehicle as Jesse (Taggart) was chasing the vehicle through the intersection,” the affidavit says. “Bradley continued running after the vehicle while pointing his gun at the driver, until the vehicle was gone.”

Police found the gun still in Walters’ possession when he spoke to them later that night. Taggart, who was arrested June 30 on attempted aggravated murder charges, fired multiple rounds at the car as it attempted to turn onto Center Street and then as it sped away down University Avenue.

The gunshot victim was admitted to the emergency room shortly after with a gunshot wound to the arm.

“Bradley simultaneously with two or more other persons engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby knowingly or recklessly created a substantial risk of causing public alarm,” the affidavit states. “Riot is a felony of the third degree if, in the course of and as a result of the conduct, any person suffers bodily injury, or substantial property damage, arson occurs or the defendant was armed with a dangerous weapon.”

Sgt. Nisha King said Provo Police have finished their investigation and the case has now been turned over to the Utah County Sheriff.