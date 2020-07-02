Good news Thursday: Father-daughter play BYU fight song cover, rapper starts financial program for youth

Father-daughter bagpipe duo play BYU fight song, recreate iconic campus locations

BYU Director of Publications and Graphics Jeff McClellan and his daughter Lizzy McClellan, a BYU animation student, played a cover of the BYU fight song on their bagpipes, but rather than using just one backdrop, the duo recreated iconic campus locations at their home.

They remade the duck pond, planetarium, Monte L. Bean Museum, LaVell Edwards Stadium and more.

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter in Los Angeles. The rapper will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage announced on Wednesday that he will launch a free online financial literacy program for youth at home during the pandemic. The initiative is called Bank Account at Home. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms partnered with the program to provide tablets and WiFi to underserved students in the city.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” said 21 Savage.

BYU grads’ emergency ventilator approved by FDA

A project that started at BYU years ago to create affordable neonatal ventilators has shifted gears in the pandemic. Now alums Kindall and Erica Palmer, with assistance from current students, are adapting their ventilator for adult use in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

A BYU engineering capstone project that began eight years ago has now transformed into an innovative, inexpensive way to treat COVID-19 patients.

The original project aimed to create an infant ventilator for premature babies that could be used in third-world countries. BYU grads Erica and Kindall Palmer were in the process of seeking FDA approval for the neonatal ventilator when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they realized their ventilator design could help.

How one family staged their own Quarantine Olympics

After almost four months of the pandemic, many families have run through all of their at-home games and activities. It was no different for the Presley family from North Carolina. What started as one challenge filmed for TikTok evolved into a whole series of events and games using household objects to keep them entertained.

Spoiler alert: According to ESPN, the Presley’s dad got the gold medal in the end.