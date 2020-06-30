Provo Police arrest two people after Monday’s shooting at protest



Jesse Taggart, left, was booked into the Utah County Jail on multiple charges connected to the shooting at Monday’s protest. Samantha Darling was also booked into jail on two charges. (Utah County Jail)



The Provo Police Department announced two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting at Monday’s protest in Provo.

Mr. Jesse Taggart has been arrested in connection with the shooting in downtown Provo last night. Mr. Taggert is a 33-year-old resident of Salt Lake City. He was booked at the Utah County Jail for the following charges: pic.twitter.com/wbvatoA8AO — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) July 1, 2020

According to the department’s social media posts, Jesse Taggart, a 33-year-old Salt Lake City resident, was booked at the Utah County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, rioting, threatening use of a weapon in a fight or quarrel, criminal mischief, and firing a weapon near a highway.

Police also booked 27-year-old Ogden resident Samantha Darling on charges of obstruction of justice and rioting.

The Provo Police Department also said the investigation is still ongoing. The department is looking into other criminal activities at protest events last night and asked for people with information regarding persons who damaged vehicles to send tips to Detective Nick Patterson at *protected email*

