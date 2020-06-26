Top 7 BYU father-son combos

It’s not all that uncommon to see generations of athletes within a family attend the same universities and compete for the same athletic programs time after time. BYU athletics is no exception.

Bloodlines run deep in Provo. Below are seven of the most successful father-son combos ever to suit up for the Cougars.

Marty Haws and sons Tyler and TJ

Marty Haws used his exceptional athleticism to star at guard for the BYU men’s basketball team in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The six-foot-two, 165-pounder reportedly had a 32-inch vertical and a 4.46 40-yard-dash time while in college and was often seen skying over his opponents for high-flying dunks. Haws averaged a team-best 18.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals as a senior and finished his career with a school-record 123 games played.

Tyler left his mark next on the program during the early 2010s and was perhaps best known for his ability to score in a variety of ways. He led the team in scoring during each of his last three seasons, averaging over 20 points per game and once dropped a career-best 48 points in a game against Portland, the third-highest single-game scoring effort in program history. Tyler ended his career as BYU’s all-time leading scorer, recording 2,720 career points.

Recently graduated TJ will likely be remembered not for his ability to score as well but also for his role as the Cougars’ floor general throughout the last four years. TJ averaged over 14 points per game throughout his career and over five assists during the last two seasons. He sank multiple game-winners during the 2019-20 campaign and was an integral part of arguably BYU’s best team since the days of Jimmer.

Marty Haws. (BYU Photo)

TJ Haws. (Hannah Miner)

Tyler Haws. (BYU Photo)

Steve Kaufusi and sons Bronson, Corbin and Devin

Steve Kaufusi spent two seasons as a defensive lineman for the Cougar football team in the 1980s, racking up 45 career tackles and 5.5 sacks. He went on to coach at the University of Utah before returning to BYU in 2002 to serve as the defensive line coach, eventually working with his two oldest sons, Bronson and Corbin.

Bronson anchored the Cougar defensive line from 2012-2015, tallying 167 career tackles and 26.5 sacks. The six-foot-eight, 280-pounder also recorded 44 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback-hurries. Bronson went on to be selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Corbin immediately filled the gap left by his brother Bronson’s departure for the NFL in 2016 and spent the following three seasons causing trouble for opposing teams’ offenses. Corbin racked up 154 total tackles in just three years, including 19.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. He signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and has since joined his older brother after both signed with the New York Jets. Their younger brother, Devin, spent the last two seasons playing for BYU but recently transferred to Utah.

Scott Collie and sons Zac, Austin and Dylan

Much like the Kaufusis and the Cougar defensive line, the Collies have had a considerably long string of wide receivers make their way through Provo. First came Scott, who during the late ’70s and early ’80s averaged over 16 yards per catch for BYU. Playing alongside future college football hall-of-famers Jim McMahon and Steve Young during his last two seasons, Scott hauled in 42 receptions for 686 yards and four touchdowns.

Zac put up similar numbers to his dad’s as a Cougar receiver during the early 2000s. Zac also averaged just over 16 yards per catch and recorded 37 career receptions for 595 yards and four touchdowns.

Austin came next, breaking several school, conference and national records during his three-year career at BYU. He compiled a total of 3,255 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns, setting program records in both categories. As a junior during the 2008 season, Austin led the country in receiving yards per game and tied the NCAA single-season record with 11 consecutive games recording over 100 receiving yards. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft and spent the following seven years playing professional football.

Younger brother Dylan played at BYU during the 2012 and 2018 seasons, serving a mission and playing for the University of Hawaii in between. In 2018, Dylan hauled in 24 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Vance Law and sons Adam, Andrew and Tim

Vance Law was a three-time All-WAC shortstop for the BYU baseball team during the late ’70s. He recorded a .306 batting average during his four years in Provo and added 181 hits and 93 RBIs. Vance went on to play 11 seasons in the MLB, notching one All-Star selection in 1988, before returning to BYU to coach the program from 2000 to 2012.

Tim played at BYU under his dad in the early 2000s, hitting a .277 clip with 89 total hits and 41 RBIs. Andrew came next, recording a .320 career batting average and tallying 56 hits and 17 RBIs from 2005 to 2011.

Adam brought up the rear, racking up 100 total hits during his last two years with the program and 58 RBIs. He hit at a .298 career average. Adam was selected in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and has since been working his way up in the Minor Leagues.

From left to right, Vern, Vance and Adam Law walk the field with BYU baseball head coach Mike Littlewood during a 2017 team practice. (BYU Photo)

Lance Reynolds and sons Lance Jr., Dallas, Matt and Houston

The Reynolds family is to the BYU football offensive line what the Kaufusi family is to the defensive line. Lance Sr. started at tackle for the Cougars during the mid-’70s and was selected as an AP and UPI All-American honorable mention during his senior season.

Lance Jr. was the first of the Reynolds sons to come through Provo, playing on the o-line from 2001 to 2005. He anchored an offensive line that allowed for BYU to produce the nation’s seventh-ranked offense as a senior. He also earned MWC Second Team honors that season and was a Rimington Trophy candidate.

Dallas came next, playing from 2005 to 2008 and receiving multiple national and conference recognitions as a senior. He started all 51 games of his career and was also named to three All-American teams in 2008.

Matt and Houston both played for the Cougars during the late 2000s and early 2010s and were both key members of an offense that ranked in the top-30 nationally in sacks per game in 2011. Matt was a candidate for multiple national offensive lineman of the year awards and received several conference and national recognitions as a senior.

Kalin Hall and sons KJ and Jaren

Kalin played at running back for the Cougars during the 1991 and 1992 seasons, averaging over five yards a carry for 1,241 total yards and 11 touchdowns. He also hauled in 25 career receptions for 294 yards and another touchdown.

KJ also played as a back from 2015 to 2017 while at BYU. He averaged over six yards a carry and over 12 yards per reception for 579 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. Soon-to-be sophomore Jaren has spent his first two years in Provo splitting his time between both the football and baseball teams. He started two games during the 2019 football campaign at quarterback and has completed 46 career passes for 420 yards and a touchdown. He has also run for 143 total yards and three touchdowns.

Johnny Miller and sons Scott, Andy and Todd

Johnny Miller is arguably the most recognizable figure to ever come through the BYU men’s golf program. Miller was the first BYU golfer to ever be named to the All-American First Team. He also played in the U.S. Open twice during his college career, finishing as the low amateur in 1966. He became a professional golfer in 1969 and after retiring became NBC Sports’ lead golf analyst from 1990 to 2019.

Scott and Andy played at BYU during the late ’90s and early 2000s. Andy was a four-time All-American and set multiple team and course records while playing for the Cougars. Andy earned his PGA Tour Card in 2003 but shocked the golf world by deciding to serve a mission in 2004 at the age of 25.

The youngest of the three brothers, Todd recorded multiple top-25 finishes during his time with the program and was named an AGCA Honorable Mention in 2004. Soon after graduating, Todd became an assistant coach with the team in 2005 and currently serves as the BYU director of golf.