Police Beat: June 19 – 26

BYU

Criminal Mischief

June 19 – Random graffiti letters were sprayed on the Maeser Hill wall. There was no political motivation behind the graffiti.

June 21 – The Y was vandalized by two Provo residents. Red paint was painted in the shape of an upside down cross that started at the top of the Y. Jackson Gledhill, one of the suspects, was arrested. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Fraud

June 19 – Unpaid charges on a credit or debit card was reported at the MTC.

Provo

Sexual Assault

June 23 – Forcible sexual assault was reported on State St. at 3:47 p.m. The victim was not identified.

Burglary

June 19 – An unlawful entry into a home was reported on 900 East at 1:51 p.m.

June 23 – A forced entry into a home on 580 South at 3:46 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 19 – An automobile theft occurred at a hotel on 100 North St. at 1:10 p.m.

June 20 – An automobile theft occurred on Stubbs Avenue at 3:14 a.m.

Theft

June 19 – A bicycle was stolen on 300 South at 2:36 p.m.

June 19 – A bicycle was stolen on 160 West at 7:45 p.m.

June 24 – Property was stolen on the Boulders apartments at 9:31 a.m.