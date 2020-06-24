Church announces groundbreaking date for Orem temple

A rendering of what the Orem Utah Temple should look like when construction is finished. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Orem Utah Temple will take place on Sept. 5, according to a press release from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Attendance at the ceremony is by invitation only. The temple will be built on a 16-acre site at 1471 South Geneva Road, west of Interstate 15 and south of University Parkway.

Elder C. Craig Christensen, Utah Area President for the Church, will preside at the event.

The temple will be three stories and have a center spire. There will also be a meetinghouse built on the site of the temple.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples and seven more that have been announced, are under construction or are under renovation.

Natalie Neale, a BYU junior who currently lives in Orem, said she’s excited to hear about the plans being finalized for the new temple, especially since most of the Church’s temples have been closed for the last few months because of the coronavirus.

“I just feel like there has not been much good news lately, so this has been a nice change for sure,” Neale said, “I’ve definitely noticed that life hasn’t been quite as peaceful with the temples closed.”