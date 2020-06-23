Two BYU students dead, one in critical condition after crash near Mona

Tanner Davies, left, Brielle Hatch, middle, and Jacob Cottle, right, were traveling home from Mona when a train hit their car. Davies and Hatch died and Cottle is in critical condition. (Photos from GoFundMe and Facebook)

Two BYU students were killed and one remains in critical condition after their car was hit by a train on Saturday afternoon near Mona.

According to GoFundMe pages set up by the students’ friends and family, the three were traveling home from a visit to a rope swing in Mona when the accident happened. Tanner Davies, from Spanish Fork, and public relations student Brielle Hatch, from Gilbert, Arizona, were killed. Jacob Cottle, from La Plata, Maryland, is in critical condition in the hospital.

A GoFundMe set up specifically for Cottle says he is on life support with “severe swelling in his brain.”

The crash is currently being investigated by the Juab County Sheriff’s office.

Ed Carter, the Director of the School of Communications, said he got to know Hatch when she took his COMMS 300 class during Winter Semester as part of the public relations major. “I was impressed with her faith and testimony as well as her commitment to follow spiritual guidance and become the person both she and Heavenly Father wanted. I have felt a great loss but also strength in knowing of her strong belief in the plan of salvation, a belief that I share.”

Carter said faculty and students have shared many stories with him of their experiences with Hatch. “We remember her fondly, mourn her loss and wish her family comfort and strength.”