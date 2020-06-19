Police Beat: June 12–19

BYU

Trespassing

June 12 – Outdoor Tennis Courts at 8 p.m.

Criminal Mischief

June 15 – The Brigham Young Statue in front of the Abraham Smoot Building was vandalized between June 14-15. The word “Racist” was spray painted on the statue along with red paint being splattered, some of it hitting the building sign.

Suspicious Activity

June 16 – Two individuals attempted to hang a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on the neck of the Karl Maeser statue.

Provo

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 12 – A car theft occurred on 430 South at 3:20 p.m.

June 17 – A motorcycle was stolen on State St. at 4:48 p.m.

Theft

June 13 – A theft occurred at a home on 950 West at 10:02 a.m.

Sexual Assault

June 17 – A rape occurred at a home on Cedar Ave. at 4:27 p.m.