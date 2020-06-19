Elder Jeffrey R. Holland released from hospital

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland has been released from the hospital after being admitted last week. He did not have COVID-19.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released a statement about Elder Holland’s release today.

“Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who was hospitalized for brief observation, has been released from the hospital. He is returning to normal activities. He and his family appreciate the prayers and concern on his behalf,” Hawkins said.

According to a tweet by the Church, “He is returning to normal activities. He and his family appreciate the prayers and concern on his behalf.”