BYU creates committee to examine race inequality issues

From top left: Moises Aguirre, Multicultural Student Services; sociology professor Ryan Gabriel; Lita Little Giddins, College of Family, Home, and Social Science; Vern Heperi, Office of Student Success and Inclusion; law professor Carl Hernandez III; Jon McBride, University Communications; Women’s track coach Stephani Perkins; and Academic Vice President Shane Reese. (University Communications)

BYU has formed a committee to examine issues of race and inequality and to provide recommendations about specific actions BYU can take to address those issues.

The committee was announced in a BYU news release, which stated the committee was requested by BYU President Kevin J Worthen. The committee will meet for this week for the first time.

“The committee will first prioritize opportunities to better listen to, and better understand, the experiences of black students, faculty and staff on campus to help inform adjustments and changes that can assist BYU in being a more safe and welcoming place for BYU’s community members of color,” reads the news release.

In addition to this committee, many other members of the campus community will be utilized to help achieve this goal.

“The committee is eager to get started, and will immediately commence its work by reaching out to many students and members of the BYU community, ready to listen,” according to the news release.

Members of the newly-appointed committee are: