Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was admitted to the hospital last week after being ill for several days, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It was confirmed that he does not have COVID-19, but the release said other diagnostic tests are being done. No further information was available.

Elder Holland is currently serving as an apostle in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the Church and was the president of BYU from 1980 to 1989.