Police Beat: June 5 – 12

BYU

Criminal Mischief

June 5 – Water balloons were thrown at the Hinckley Building at 10:30 p.m.

Provo

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 5 – A motor vehicle theft occurred on 680 West at 4:25 a.m.

June 7 – A motor vehicle theft occurred on W Columbia Ln at 9:46 a.m.

Sexual Assault

June 5 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported on 200 North at 6 p.m.

June 7 – A rape was reported on North Temple Hill Dr. at 5:53 a.m.

Theft

June 5 – A theft occurred at a commercial building on University Ave. at 5 p.m.

June 7 – A bicycle was stolen from a residence on North Cove Point Ln. at 4:14 p.m.

June 7 – A bicycle was stolen on 200 East St. at 11:50 p.m.

June 8 – A theft occurred on a street on North 3200 West at 4:24 p.m.

June 9 – A theft occurred at a residence on 940 West at 3:56 p.m.

Orem

Missing Persons

June 10 – A 17-year-old female went missing around 3:30 p.m. on June 10 but was located safe and sound around 11 p.m.