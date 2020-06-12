Church changes dress code for male missionaries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to the missionary dress code on June 12. Young elders will now be able to not wear a tie and wear blue dress shirts. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes today to the missionary dress code for young elders, who can now opt not wear a tie or wear blue dress shirts under certain circumstances.

According to the Church’s statement, Area Presidencies can choose to allow these new exceptions if they “improve and maintain missionary dignity, safety, effectiveness, approachability and cultural sensitivity while properly representing the Lord and His Church.”

The updated guidelines also reinforce previous dress standards. Elders still have to wear a white shirt, tie — and where applicable — a suit coat to Sunday worship services, the temple, mission conferences and other Church meetings.