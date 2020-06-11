The most dangerous play in volleyball

Graphics by Chelsea Kern and Anneka Southam with videos by Paul Swenson

In March of this year, BYU men’s volleyball junior Gabi Garcia Fernandez broke the Cougar record for the most service aces in a season with 56, and that was with a shortened season due to COVID-19. He went on to win a slew of accolades as the best collegiate player in the nation. At the Daily Universe, we are using visuals to take a deeper look at the serve BYUtv’s Jarom Jordan called, “the most dangerous volleyball play in the game this year.”